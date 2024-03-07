Zayo partners with Netskope to provide SSE capabilities

The partnership brings Netskope’s best-in-class Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to Zayo’s managed edge portfolio.

Zayo hopes the partnership will deliver robust network protection and application performance for its customers in edge, core and cloud environments.

SASE adoption is growing rapidly among enterprises, as a strategy to unify web, cloud services, and private application access.

“As businesses continue to adopt cloud technologies, secure access and advanced data protection becomes paramount,” explains Dave Rogers, senior vice president of global alliances and channel sales at Netskope.

“A well-designed SASE solution enables businesses to strike the right balance between staying secure and getting work done, without trade-offs. We are pleased to partner with Zayo to offer the best in managed SSE capabilities, which provide the security needed for successful SASE.”

The Netskope solution will be integrated into Zayo’s managed edge platform, which combines SD-WAN, SASE, edge networking devices, and Tier-1 network connectivity.

“Every month, Zayo defends organisations of all sizes from data breaches, ransomware, downtime, and disaster by securing their core networks, the edge, and the cloud,” said Michael McKerley, senior vice president of managed services at Zayo.

“Our partnership with Netskope is enhancing how we secure our managed edge-to-core-to-cloud solution even further. Zayo brings the largest independent fibre network, customised management, and AI-driven network observability. Netskope brings a feature-rich, industry-leading secure service edge. The result is an enhanced SASE offering with stronger security for the most demanding cybersecurity needs.”