Colt DCS plans new data centre in Chennai India

The new site builds on Colt DCS' growth and will mark its 18th data centre globally, providing the infrastructure capacity for the rapid digitalisation of industry, mass cloud adoption and emerging technology such as AI.

"India's digitisation efforts are accelerating, driving continued economic development. We view the Indian data centre market as a significant opportunity for growth and remain dedicated to supporting its development,” said Richard Wellbrock, chief commercial officer at Colt DCS.

“The establishment of our new site in Chennai doubles our commitment to this market, enabling us to better facilitate the expansion of our customers into this thriving region."

The plan also expands on Colt DCS' presence in India following the phase one completion and first customer in its Mumbai data centre. The new site is set to deliver a minimum of 70 MW of IT capacity.

In line with other new Colt DCS data centre facilities, the large-scale site will give customers a huge amount of capacity to grow into.

"Chennai has always been a strategically important location for us for our expansion plans in India, due to the presence of multiple cable landing stations and large enterprise businesses,” added Pratap Mane, country head - India at Colt DCS.

“We expect the demand for data centres to continue to grow exponentially with the increased digitisation, adoption of AI and cloud services in India. The Tamil Nadu State Government on its part has been very proactive and is keen to develop Chennai as the number one destination for data centres in India. Colt DCS will deliver this project with global standards, sustainable design and with a high build quality for our hyperscale & large enterprise clients."

The site is set to be completed in 2027. Colt DCS is working with local contractors and supply chains to reduce the environmental impact of the scope 3 emissions and stimulate the economy of the surrounding area.