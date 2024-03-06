Jeremy Villalobos named CEO of Orchest Technologies

"As I step into the role of CEO, I'm profoundly grateful to Justo Valladares, the board, and our dedicated team for entrusting me with the future development of Orchest,” said Villalobos.

“I'm deeply committed to remaining fully engaged in the day-to-day activities and will uphold a hands-on approach as CEO.”

Villalobos enters the role having served as the company’s COO for the past three years. In addition, he serves as the chairman of the Latam Executive Council at MEF Forum.

For two consecutive years (2022 and 2023) he has been listed as an honouree on the Capacity Media Power 100 index, celebrating the top 100 most influential people in the Wholesale and ICT community.

"It's been three years since Orchest started its race to success. During these epic years my focus has been to surround myself with the better than me, and the best of all individuals. Not only excellent results preceded by enormous effort, but a strong, mature, visionary and disruptive team is what we have accomplished at Orchest,” commented Justo Valladares, chairman at Orchest.

“In such good times, is when you must think and do what is better for the team. From today and on, I will be Orchest's chairman, delegating power and responsibility to Jeremy Villalobos as our new chief executive officer. I am sure that Jeremy will bring healthy growth, the best possible environment to work, happy customers and will keep the disruptive free to innovate spirit that has always characterised Orchest. All the best Jeremy, and never forget that I've got your back."