Huawei signs global patent agreements with Amazon and Vivo

"Huawei is pleased to exchange patent rights with Amazon," said Alan Fan, head of Huawei's intellectual property rights department.

"Patent licensing expands the number of companies that can use what otherwise would be proprietary technologies, which, in turn, provides consumers with more innovative products and services."

As a result of this agreement, Huawei ended lawsuits brought against Amazon in Germany over patented technology related to Wifi and video playback.

According to Fan, the agreement also shows that "American and Chinese companies and companies from other regions are cooperating without limitations in standards and patent licensing”.

"Amazon respects Huawei's worldwide patent portfolio, innovations, and contributions to the standardisation process,” said Scott Hayden, vice president of IP for Amazon.

“Amazon also respects Huawei's efforts to license its patents to companies like Amazon, which frequently use industry technical standards when inventing new products and services for customers,"

For its agreement with Vivo, the patent covers cellular standard essential patents, including those for 5G.

"Huawei is pleased to have reached this agreement with vivo through amicable negotiation," Fan added.

"This licensing agreement reflects our mutual respect for the value of each other's patents. It also demonstrates that the industry is working together.

“We're collectively investing in fundamental research, and we're committed to standardising and sharing the fruits of innovation. In the end, it's all about providing people around the world with better products and services."