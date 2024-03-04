Omantel and AWS to deliver cloud capabilities in Oman

The agreement aims to address data residency and security requirements, especially for government entities and regulated industries in Oman.

Specifically, Omantel will collaborate with AWS to build a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) to provide training, enablement, and support to help Omani organisations migrate to the cloud.

At the same time, AWS will become a preferred cloud provider for Omantel as it undergoes this digital transformation.

"At Omantel, we are committed to leading Oman's digital transformation journey and empowering organisations to unlock innovation," said Talal Al Mamari, CEO at Omantel.

"Our work with AWS is a step towards achieving digital sovereignty and implementing cloud solutions tailored to Oman's specific requirements. We look forward to our continued collaboration, leveraging AWS to deliver the most innovative and secure services for our customers."

Through this collaboration Omantel is able to implement sovereign cloud capabilities such as access controls, guardrails and encryption in line with Oman's digital sovereignty requirements.

Omantel will use AWS to securely store data in the cloud, manage access controls and implement security best practices.

The first goal is to build Omantel's Digital Marketplace and Super App, and to develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) use cases for enhanced customer experience and improved telecoms operations.

"We are excited to expand our work with Omantel to enable a sovereign cloud for Oman," said Bernard Najm, vice president of telco MEA at AWS.

"Together, we will support Omantel's cloud-first approach and equip Omani organisations with advanced cloud technologies that accelerate innovation and address data security, privacy, and regulatory requirements."