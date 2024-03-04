AtlasEdge enters Austrian market with Vienna data centre

This new acquisition establishes AtlasEdge’s presence in Vienna, Austria’s main connectivity hub and a key gateway for Central and Eastern Europe markets.

The city and its surrounding area are home to developing cloud, digital media and finance hubs, driving demand and creating a growing addressable market.

"We are very excited to be establishing a presence in Vienna, an attractive market characterised by significant demand for alternative data centre operators and ready-to-sell capacity," said Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO, AtlasEdge.

"Closing this transaction is a testament to our ability to execute ambitious M&A on a pan-European scale. In addition to serving as a platform for the local market, this also acts as another catalyst for AtlasEdge’s expansion plans.”

The new site, currently part of the Siemens campus in Vienna-Floridsdorf, is home to an existing data centre, with space to expand into a 10MW facility.

The site will be separated from the wider campus and will be fully expanded with the new capacity by Q3 of 2026.

AtlasEdge Vienna will feature a 11,000 sqm plot, 10MW future capacity, diverse fibre routes, it has an anchor tenant in situ; and access to already secured power supply.

The news follows the opening of AtlasEdge’s second Hamburg data centre in February and adds to the company’s European footprint, which spans 19 different metros across 12 countries.

“While Vienna is one of the fastest growing markets in the region, it’s also one which has been historically underserved,” said Henry Harris, chief development officer, AtlasEdge.

“We pride ourselves on our distinctly customer-led approach, and by developing a best-in-class facility in a prime location, we will be well placed to meet this surging demand for capacity head-on.”