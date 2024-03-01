Cisco and NEC to help TIM Brasil improve network quality

Using this technology, NEC and Cisco will enhance TIM Brasil’s business customers’ experience, by improving TIM Brasil’s network performance, service quality and end-to-end visibility.

TIM Brasil identified these areas as priorities in upgrading its network experience, and has ambitions to gain better insights into customer perception and satisfaction through visibility, monitoring and performance analytics.

Cisco and NEC have proposed expanded network monitoring that will cover all transport domains, from cell site routers to metropolitan and regional backhaul and national backbone, including third-party networks.

Specifically, Cisco’s Accedian Skylight platform will be used to provide a centralised view of the entire network.

NEC will supply new hardware and software platforms, installation and consulting services, training, and a three-year support contract.

“NEC, together with our global partner Cisco, is proud to offer our services to TIM Brasil. Our Center of Excellence (CoE) places a strong emphasis on network automation to enhance our customer's operations and network quality. We keep committed to advancing our service capabilities to support our customer's business success,” said Masayuki Kayahara, general manager, service provider solutions department, NEC Corporation.

”With the innovative Accedian Skylight platform in place, TIM Brasil can operate with improved agility, and react quickly with informed decisions to prevent network issues.” Kevin Wollenweber, SVP and general manager, data centre and provider connectivity at Cisco Networking added.