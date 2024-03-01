ODATA plans Mexico’s largest data centre campus

In addition to expanding its QR01 data centre in Querétaro, ODATA will build two new hyperscale data centre campuses, QR02 and QR03.

When fully constructed, the OR01 campus will provide up to 32MW of capacity. The expansion comes as ODATA are seeing increasing demand from hyperscalers for the use of their data centres in Mexico.

QR02 campus is under construction and located in the municipality of Guanajuato. When fully operational it will have a capacity of 30MW.

The QR03 campus El Marqués, a city located in the centre of the country, 221km from Mexico City.

QR03 will be the largest data centre campus in Mexico, with an installed capacity of 150MW. QR02 and QR03 will both serve the needs of hyperscalers.

“Mexico is currently one of the main markets in Latin America, where ODATA is well established and rooted to sustain its growth. We already have a recognised brand, regional expertise and great credibility with local suppliers, which enables us to grow safely and at an accelerated pace," said Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA.

According to research by IDC (International Data Corporation), released in December 2023, IT business growth in Mexico reached 22%, ahead of Brazil with 15%.

The study also states that Latin America will see 11% growth in the market in 2024, which demonstrates how Latin American companies have invested in technology in order to become more productive, innovative and competitive.

Emboldened by this research, Alário believes in Mexico as a strategic centre for data centre and cloud services in Latin America.

“Our technical expertise and commitment to innovation position us as ideal partners for companies seeking reliable and advanced solutions for their IT needs," he said.