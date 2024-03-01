Boldyn completes acquisition of Cellnex’s Edzcom

The acquisition is largely comprised of Edzcom, a Finnish designer, builder, and operator of private 4G and 5G networks across enterprise customers in the manufacturing, transport hubs, oil and gas, energy generation, and mining industries.

With these newly acquired assets Boldyn is positioned as a key player in the growing private networks market and widens its portfolio of wireless solutions.

“By bringing Cellnex’s private networks business unit under the Boldyn umbrella, not only are we acquiring additional expertise, but growing our capability to interconnect the most complex environments,” said Igor Leprince, group CEO of Boldyn Networks.

“From heavy industry facilities, transport systems, city-wide networks and large venues to ports and nuclear power plants, we continue to be the neutral host partner of choice for our customers.”

In addition, Boldyn is gains a portfolio of more than 50 private networks implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

These private networks enable industry 4.0 innovation for customers by interconnecting assets, people, and equipment in an agile, sustainable, and safe way.

“We’re excited to join Boldyn Networks to further develop our combined leading private networks expertise and offering,” said Mikko Uusitalo, CEO of Edzcom.

“Boldyn is disrupting the industry with an impressive portfolio of neutral host solutions, which gives us the opportunity to continue in our innovation journey.”

Cellnex’s private networks business unit - the Edzcom team - will become part of Boldyn’s group strategy team.

“Cellnex’s private networks business unit is a perfect addition to the Boldyn family as we strive to provide more top-tier connectivity to power industrial transformation,” said Justin Berger, Group CSO at Boldyn.

“We’ll increasingly see bespoke private networks enable 5G use cases. Like enterprise automation, advanced robotics, video surveillance, smart IoT devices working in large areas, employee safety, and many others. Private 5G networks provide secure connectivity to unlock new services and the ability for customers to control and monitor the network in real time.”