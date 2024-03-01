Huawei, du sign MoU to build out 5G-advanced in the Middle East

The MoU was signed at MWC Barcelona and establishes a demonstration benchmark for 5G-advanced commercial networks in the Middle East and around the world.

Fahad AI Hassawi, CEO of du, Chen Hao, Huawei's carrier sales department president, Tao Geng, CEO of Huawei UAE, and members of the management teams of both parties attended the signing ceremony.

Fahad AI Hassawi, CEO of du said: "As a leading digital telco, du is committed to cooperating with global industry leaders, such as Huawei, to remain at the forefront of digital innovation and provide customers with the ultimate network experience.

“Huawei's leading technologies will support the realisation of du's strategic vision, play an important role in 5G Advanced service innovation and industry digitalisation, and jointly accelerate the UAE's digital transformation."

The cooperation between the companies began in 2008 and maintained close strategic “mutual trust” in the 3G, 4G and 5G eras.

Towards the new phase of 5G-advanced, the two parties will continue to discuss the end-to-end evolution of 5G-advanced networks, incubate new 5G-advanced services and build high-quality networks.

Chen Hao, Huawei's carrier sales department president said: "As a global ICT infrastructure and smart device provider, Huawei is committed to supporting du strategic vision of digital innovation and providing customers with the ultimate network experience.

“In the past year, du has developed rapidly in FWA services and has successfully deployed a commercial 5G Advanced network and we believe that the signing of this MoU will deepen the implementation of 5G Advanced technologies, accelerate the incubation of commercial applications, and strengthen our strategic partnership with du."