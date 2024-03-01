CMI and Singtel partner on enterprise connectivity in Asia Pacific

Inked during Mobile World Congress 2024, the signing ceremony was attended by Gao Tongqing, executive vice president of China Mobile Communications Group; Yuen Kuan Moon, group chief executive officer of Singtel; Wang Hua, chairman and chief executive officer of CMI; and Ng Tian Chong, chief executive officer of Singtel Singapore.

“CMI and Singtel share a commitment to supporting enterprises to digitalise and grow through advanced connectivity, smart solutions and exceptional customer service,” said Wang Hua, chairman and chief executive officer of CMI.

“We believe that collaborative ecosystems are the best way to empower businesses for speed and agility, and we are proud to deepen our relationship with Singtel to benefit the business community in Asia Pacific.”

Under the terms of the MoU, CMI and Singtel will jointly build connectivity solutions for enterprise customers to bolster business activities in China and Singapore and expand business across the wider Asia Pacific region.

“This new alliance will offer enterprises access to robust networks, deep local intelligence and the seamless and secure connectivity solutions to succeed as tech-driven businesses in an increasingly digital economy,” added Ng Tian Chong, chief executive officer, Singtel Singapore.

“Our combined resources will also pave the way for enterprises to expand their reach and tap into new markets in the region and beyond.”

The news builds on a long-standing history between CMI and Singtel of partnering to strengthen their roaming, data and voice businesses and bring enhanced infrastructure and integrated solutions to enterprises and consumers across Asia Pacific.

As part of this latest collaboration, both parties will use their respective resources and capabilities to actively support the digital economy, aiming to create greater economic benefits and societal value.