Edotco and TIP aim to pioneer a next generation neutral host model in Southeast Asia

Endorsed by the signing of an MoU at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the two partners will also team up with Telkom University to create a telecommunications ecosystem that utilises open and disaggregated network technology standards.

A key objective of the collaboration is to develop a comprehensive blueprint for the neutral host model within the telecommunications industry.

By leveraging Open RAN solutions, the partners aim to create a scalable and efficient framework for connectivity.

Since Open RAN solutions offer interoperability and flexibility, the project aims to provide more efficient utilisation of network resources.

TIP, Edotco and Telkom University will initially collaborate in Indonesia, but director of commercial and strategy at Edotco, Gayan Koralage revealed that Edotco’s footprint across southeast Asia would allow them to replicate any initial success they find.

In addition to a footprint in Indonesia, Edotco has a presence in Malaysia (its home market), Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and The Philippines. Outside of Southeast Asia it is operational in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Edotco primarily serves as a towerco and in-building solution service provider, but has for a number of years been exploring the expansion of its scope into adjacent neutral host services.

“We are thrilled to partner with TIP and Telkom University to drive transformative change in the telecommunications sector. By merging our industry expertise with innovative solutions, we aim to redefine the digital landscape, creating a future where connectivity is not only advanced but also inclusive,” Koralage said.

Edotco will bring their experience deploying end-to-end solutions to the collaboration, while TIP will harness their community led approach to understanding and implementing disaggregated network solutions. Telkom University will serve as a testing lab to validate the solutions, bringing together researchers, industry players, and startups to develop commercially viable products and services.