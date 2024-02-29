Sparkle partners and Algar Telecom extend subsea cable assets to Monet

Through this partnership Sparkle becomes Algar Telecom’s long-term provider of international connectivity and IP transit.

At the same time, Algar Telecom’s current and long-term strategic objectives will be guaranteed through a service agreement with Sparkle.

Monet is a 10,556km subsea cable connecting Boca Raton, Florida, to both Fortaleza and São Paulo in Brazil.

Under the terms of the agreement, Algar Telecom gives Sparkle the right to use its Monet fibre pairs, transferring control and operation of the fibre capacity as well as future investments and equipment management.

Through this collaboration, Algar Telecom improves the use of its asset and has potential access to Sparkle's global network as well as access to new relevant markets.

Additionally, the two companies will share commercial insights and best practices through joint workshops, to better meet customer needs.

For its part, Sparkle gains full control over an additional subsea asset, increasing capacity on the cable – with speeds up to 18Tbps and meeting the huge and growing connectivity demand between Brazil and the US.

In addition, it enhances the redundancy of its continental backbone which is comprises of five diversified routes between North and Central-South America, including three new subsea ‘digital highways’, Monet and Seabras-1 in the Atlantic and Curie in the Pacific.

With the addition of Monet, Sparkle continues the expansion and strengthening of its American network, which now includes 56 points of presence across the US, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, a capillary presence in Brazil and an open landing and connectivity hub in Panama.