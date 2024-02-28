Capacity Reacts to... Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video platform
For the very first episode of Capacity Reacts, Saf Malik is joined by Meeri Haataja, CEO and co-founder of Saidot, a start-up with a mission for enabling responsible AI ecosystems and Matt Aldridge, principal solutions consultant at OpenText Cyber Security.
The group discuss Sora, the text-to-video platform unveiled by OpenAI last week and whether or not we should be worried about the rapid development of AI technology.
