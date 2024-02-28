Capacity Reacts to... Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video platform
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Podcasts

Capacity Reacts to... Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video platform

Saf Malik
February 28, 2024 11:50 AM
Matt, Meera AI podcast (1).png

For the very first episode of Capacity Reacts, Saf Malik is joined by Meeri Haataja, CEO and co-founder of Saidot, a start-up with a mission for enabling responsible AI ecosystems and Matt Aldridge, principal solutions consultant at OpenText Cyber Security.



The group discuss Sora, the text-to-video platform unveiled by OpenAI last week and whether or not we should be worried about the rapid development of AI technology.

You can now listen to and follow Capacity Podcasts on Spotify.

Topics

Capacity Reacts PodcastsOpenAI AIAI MLESGNews
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe