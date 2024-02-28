Hurricane Electric establishes new PoP at Ascenty facility in Chile

The Ascenty SCL2 data centre is located just 20.5km from Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport and is one of Ascenty’s three data centres in Santiago.

The network is connected to Brazilian subsea cables and all international cable landing stations, providing customers a global reach. This secure, 22,000 square metre carrier-neutral data centre has 1,500 racks, 16MW site power capacity, N-1 redundant power supply, with three power lines serving each data hall, and N-2 redundant chilled water plant and isolated technical corridors for equipment maintenance.

“We are thrilled to deploy our first PoP in Chile to provide local businesses and ISPs with reliable global IP transit,” said Mike Leber, president at Hurricane Electric.

“This PoP reaffirms our commitment to providing high-quality, low latency connectivity options in South America, while helping to strengthen the region's technical infrastructure."

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s first location in Chile and eighth location in South America. It will provide organisations with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

Customers of Ascenty SCL2 and in and around Santiago now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100 Gigabit Ethernet, 10 Gigabit Ethernet and 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

In related news, November saw Exa Infrastructure and Hurricane Electric confirm their joint commitment to delivering high-speed internet connectivity across Europe and the US.