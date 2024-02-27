Exa Infrastructure implements new hybrid route between New York and London

Exa already owns and operates the lowest latency transatlantic cable, Exa Express, but the new hybrid route will be crucial for its infrastructure to support additional technology enhancements use cases such as financial trading, where minimal delays are imperative for maintaining a competitive edge.

The addition follows Exa’s investment in the Dunant, Havfrue and Amitie subsea cables. Its portfolio now provides customers with six distinct transatlantic routes and multiple landing points between North America and Europe.

The focus on supporting financial institutions was exemplified by CEO Nicholas Collins.

“We are proud to offer the fastest transatlantic fibre routes for financial exchanges between the US and the UK,” he said.

“We will continue to listen to our customers when making strategic investments in our network to deliver additional value that supports their growth. Market leading latencies for trade execution means greater financial returns for our customers.”

The route will see microwave technology introduced between Equinix’s Slough-LD4 data centre, and Exas cable landing station in Cork, Ireland.

“The network build is a testament to our commitment to enhancing routes and adopting cutting-edge technologies to consistently achieve industry-leading low latencies and maximise availability,” COO Ciaran Delaney said.

Exa Infrastructure is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, who acquired subsea assets in APAC via its subsidiary Lightstorm earlier this year.