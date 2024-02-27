AWS plans to launch an infrastructure region in Mexico

The new AWS Mexico (central) region will customers greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centres in Mexico, ensuring that those who want to store their content in Mexico are able to.

The news forms part of long-term commitment by AWS in Latin America, with plans to invest more than $5 billion in the country over the next 15 years.

As part of a continued commitment to contribute to the development of digital skills, AWS will hire and develop additional local personnel to operate and support the new AWS region in Mexico.

“Cloud services are an essential part of everyday life, helping us to digitally and economically transform Mexico,” said Raquel Buenrostro, Mexican secretary of economy.

“We welcome AWS’s investment and expansion in Mexico because it is a sign of trust and demonstrates conditions are right to support the nearshoring trend across many sectors of our economy. We also welcome AWS’s investment in training students, micro, small and medium-sized companies, and digital entrepreneurs in Mexico at scale.”

The new AWS region will comprise of three availability zones at launch, adding to AWS’s existing 105 availability zones globally.

In addition to the newly announced region, AWS has plans to launch 15 more availability zones and five more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Thailand, and the AWS European sovereign cloud.

AWS regions consist of availability zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations.

Availability zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones.

Each availability zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

AWS customers the require high availability can design their applications to run in multiple availability zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

“AWS is excited to see thousands of customers in nearly every industry across Mexico innovate and grow,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

“Our investment in Mexico reflects AWS’s long-term commitment to customers so they can take advantage of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. We look forward to helping customers in Mexico meet data residency preferences and deliver cloud-based applications with low latency, accelerating the country’s digital transformation, and fuelling economic growth.”