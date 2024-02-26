Live: All the big partnerships unveiled at MWC

Industry Leaders in AI and Wireless Form AI-RAN Alliance

Bringing together technology, industry, and academic institutions, the alliance’s founding members include AWS, Arm, DeepSig, Ericsson, Microsoft, Nokia, Northeastern University, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank and Mobile.

The group’s mission is to enhance mobile network efficiency, reduce power consumption, and retrofit existing infrastructure, setting the stage for unlocking new economic opportunities for telecommunications companies with AI, facilitated by 5G and 6G.

Palo Alto Networks launches private 5G security solutions with partner ecosystem, including NETSCOUT

The partnership will combine NETSCOUT’s pervasive, packet-level network visibility at scale with Palo Alto Networks 5G Security, helping security teams gain deep visibility to make intelligent policy decisions.

Telenor Group Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA to Support its AI-First Ambition

Telenor announced today it is collaborating with NVIDIA to bring AI across the Nordic region, transform internal operational efficiencies and the communications network, and create new AI opportunities and partnerships with startups, enterprises, and government entities.

With this collaboration, Telenor plans to become a sovereign AI cloud partner of NVIDIA, enabling generative AI across Nordic markets at the national level. In addition, Telenor aims to implement innovative AI solutions across its operations, from customer service to network optimisation.

European Space Agency and GSMA Foundry announce partnership to offer funding opportunities to help the industry pioneer new innovations in terrestrial-satellite communication

The partnership will focus on five key areas of innovation to help telecommunications companies develop new services for society bringing together terrestrial and satellite communications, and will bring up to €15 million in funding opportunities.

The initiatives are also designed to help open up new revenue streams previously not possible and includ the expansion of lab network access for Foundry participants who want to collaborate at ESA's 5G/6G Hub in Harwell, UK and 5G/6G Telecom Lab in Noordwijk, Netherlands. The two will also launch of a new GSMA Advance training course, to grow knowledge about, and support collaboration between, terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

Cisco announces partnerships with KDDI, du, BT, DISH and TMobile

Cisco was chosen by Shinwa, Japan's top manufacturing facility, to implement Private 5G and support its networking operations for its Komaki SFiC lab alongsied KDDI and MKI. The project will support smart factories in production, process innovation, and productivity improvement.

It also partnered with du Telecom in a landmark cybersecurity transformation initiative in the Middle East, focused on revolutionising du’s security operations center (SOC) into an advanced cyber defense and intelligence centre, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to enhance security and operational efficiency.

Cisco and BT have jointly developed networking innovations including tools and technologies to help customers reduce their carbon footprints, reduce costs and enhance talent recruitment.

In a new proof-of-concept trial, Cisco and DISH Wireless aim to further enhance the performance of DISH’s cloud-powered 5G network by enabling automated distribution of network traffic to accelerate the delivery of new enterprise services, increase network flexibility and scale, and improve operational efficiencies.

T-Mobile and Cisco Meraki have united their 5G and network technology to launch connected workplace. TMobile recently introduced connected workplace, a network-as-a-service solution that brings together 5G business internet, Cisco Meraki devices, and managed services so businesses can seamlessly and securely connect their branches and retail stores.

SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e& Group, Singtel and SoftBank Corp. today held the inaugural meeting of the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA)

The operators also announced their plans to establish a joint venture to develop Large Language Models (LLMs) specifically tailored to the needs of telecommunications companies (telcos). The LLMs will be designed to help telcos improve their customer interactions via digital assistants and chatbots.

Nokia announces the launch of anyRAN for enterprise in partnership with Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft

Nokia's anyRAN for enterprise will see the companies offer private wireless solutions to enterprise customers. It says the solution offers more choice and flexibility for enterprises through collaboration with best-in-class system integrators and cloud core solution providers alongside providing Nokia’s AirScale radio access portfolio to suit their specific requirements.

Fortinet bring cyber security solutions to Singtel's Paragon Platform Marketplace

The collaboration will see Singtel combine its advanced network capabilities with Fortinet’s leading security technologies, to offer plug- and-play cyber security solutions to Singtel Paragon enterprise users.

Paragon, the industry’s first all-in- one orchestration platform for 5G, edge computing and cloud,designed to help enterprises maximise the ROI of their investment in 5G.

In a sperate announcement, Singtel Paragon will be integrated into Telkomsel’s enterprise product portfolio to enable it to offer a broader and more holistic range of connectivity solutions to enterprise customers.

Amdocs, Microsoft expand GenAI partnership

Amdocs has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft, which will see its telco-specific GenAI framework, amAIz integrated with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

Their objective is to drive ongoing innovation by leveraging and enhancing vertical GenAI capabilities for the telecommunications industry. They will do this by establishing a lab and centre of excellence dedicated to advancing these applications and bringing them to market.