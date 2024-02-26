Turkcell's advances its network transformation with Odine & Red Hat
Natalie Bannerman
February 26, 2024 11:09 AM
Odine-Turkcell

Turkcell has advanced its digital transformation journey by deploying commercial cloud-native infrastructure with Odine using Red Hat OpenShift.

Over the past two years, Turkcell has directed all its core network investments towards virtualisation. This strategic deployment maximises Turkcell's previous work in transforming 75% of its core network through a unified virtualisation platform.

Turkcell's is now ready for 5G with its underlying platform powered by Odine and Red Hat OpenShift, the hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Using 5G capabilities, Turkcell's network will deliver unprecedented speed, low latency, and enhanced connectivity to its customers.

"Turkcell has successfully modernized its infrastructure, paving the way for enhanced flexibility and cost efficiency in our digitalization efforts within the core network domain,” said Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, chief network technologies officer at Turkcell.

“Our commitment to innovation is evident in our deployment of cloud-native infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. This journey enables us to unleash the full potential of digitalization, delivering automated, reliable, and faster services to our customers. Our journey towards tomorrow's network has been greatly strengthened by our collaboration with Odine and Red Hat."

At present, the platform manages 14Tbps in traffic, largely the mission-critical services of Turkcell's core network. Turkcell, Odine and Red Hat completed the deployment of unified cloud-native infrastructure, with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform supporting the onboarding of containerised network functions. Red Hat OpenShift is able to provide a scalable, flexible foundation for Turkcell Telco Cloud, an open solution designed to deliver reliability, automation and security features for deploying network functions.

Along with its commitment to modernizing its current Red Hat OpenStack Platform environment, using Odine and Red Hat to deliver upgrades, Turkcell will also manage, automate and orchestrate the services over the virtualisation platforms via a management and orchestration framework that Turkcell and Odine have already deployed.

"The implementation of a unified cloud-native infrastructure is a critical step in Turkcell's digital transformation journey and provides a strong foundation for sustainable success,” said Alper Tunga Burak, CEO at Odine.

“We are proud to play a crucial role in their journey which will be one of the most significant milestones to achieve benefits and drive real business value from its digital transformation efforts."

