Nokia names Sandy Motley as US country manager

Motley enters the role with decades of telecoms expertise having held a range of senior positions at Nokia, including leading the fixed networks division since 2019.

She has vast experience of the US market where she has previously been business development and operations lead for various products and solutions.

“We are delighted to announce Sandy as our new US country manager. Her expertise, passion, and deep understanding of the market and the priorities of our customers and partners make her the ideal frontperson for Nokia in the US,” said Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO, Nokia.

“Sandy possesses a wealth of senior leadership experience and has managed cross-disciplinary teams at many levels of the organisation. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to the US market, and I have full confidence that Sandy will lead our people with distinction and further strengthen Nokia’s position in this vital region.”

In her newly defined role, Motley represents Nokia in the US, building networks and deepening partnerships with key stakeholders including governments, customers and universities.

Her appointment will not affect Motley’s leadership of Nokia’s fixed networks division of the network infrastructure business group.

“I am very excited to start this next chapter of my journey here at Nokia,” added Motley.

“Having led the fixed networks business for several years, taking on an additional role as the country manager for the US will allow me to help even more customers benefit from Nokia’s leading technology across our portfolio at a time when technology is playing a still more vital role than ever before in the lives of organisations, companies, individuals and societies.”

Sandy’s appointment further strengthens the company’s commitment to the US where Nokia has an established presence and more than 10,000 employees. The US was the first region to deploy Nokia’s 5G technology and around 90% of the US population is connected by Nokia’s network solutions.