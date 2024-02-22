Nokia partners Liberty Global on NaaS tech at Port of Antwerp

To support the creation of new network use cases for the port, developers use Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs) – accessed via Nokia’s Network as Code Platform with the developer portal to obtain network functionality and data.

This access allows developers to build new applications for use cases that they can sell to their own customers.

“I am very pleased that Nokia is expanding the possibilities of bringing simplified network capabilities to developers at the Port of Antwerp that can be translated into new applications for their customers,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetisation platform, Cloud and network services at Nokia.

“We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Liberty Global and delivering on our strategic commitment to leverage the broader B2B digitalisation ecosystem at the port.”

In a recent trial at the port, the two companies demonstrated how Liberty Global via Telent’s 5G standalone network with slicing capabilities can allow remotely-located captains to operate vessels more safely and efficiently.

They are supported by real-time data made available through ultra-low latency network capabilities and zero-touch automation.

The trial represents a part of Liberty Global’s Network as a Service (NaaS) programme was conducted with Belgian partners Seafar NV, a shipping entity and imec, a research and innovation hub for nanoelectronics and digital technologies.

Madalina Suceveanu, managing director of mobile and Cloud technologies at Liberty Global said: “This multi-faceted trial simultaneously leverages the power of 5G standalone, cloud, edge computing and AI-driven computer vision applications.

“5G-era networks are rich in capabilities that can now drive improvements to customer experiences for both enterprises and consumers in ways that were simply not possible just a few years ago.

“The framework we have developed in partnership with Nokia will give us the opportunity to access a large, untapped market here, plus realise the development of even more use cases in many other sectors beyond shipping.”