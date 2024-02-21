Vodafone Turkey inks $100m JV with DAMAC

The joint venture involves US$100 million investment and is scheduled to be operational by 2025. The news was announced at a press conference in Istanbul and was attended by

Aqil Ali, vice chairman and board member of EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, and Engin Aksoy, CEO of Vodafone Türkiye.

Aksoy said: “Our goal through this strategic partnership is to develop data centre facilities in both Turkey and international markets. Additionally, the data centre we are set to build in Izmir will be our primary joint project. We expect the total investment amount to reach $100 million,” Aksoy added.

“Moreover, the data centre will be a major milestone in our technology investments. Vodafone will continue to leverage its global experience and local capabilities to contribute to the sustainable growth of our country.”

The facility will boast a 6-megawatt capacity and will be designed to boost capacity up to 12 megawatts.

With its latest facility, Vodafone Turkey will have six data centres in metropolitan cities.

Its investments have amounted to 157.6 billion Turkish Liras over the past 17 years according to Aksoy.

Ali added: “Our joint venture with Vodafone is a significant milestone for DAMAC, providing essential digital infrastructure for the growing market on Turkey’s western coast.

“The Eastern Mediterranean region has a high demand for data centres, making Izmir, one of the largest and oldest cities in Turkey, an ideal location to meet this need.

"Our goal is to build global strategic partnerships that will have a major effect on local digital economies, and the collaboration with Vodafone will result in a top-notch facility in a constantly evolving market.”