KPN and iBasis ink renewed 3-year voice and mobile services deal

Since its sale to Tofane Global by KPN in 2019, iBasis have been delivering KPN best-in-class services, using the group consolidation and economy of scale strategy. Cost stability, capacity planning, and fraud prevention have bolstered the operator’s traffic growth.

“iBasis has been a trusted partner of KPN for the past six years, managing our international voice and mobile services. Leveraging their consolidation model and economies of scale, we outsource nearly 100% of our voice business to iBasis. Their partner program is focused on delivering quality, transparency, and actionable business insights,” said Michel van Wissen, executive vice president of wholesale at KPN.

“We have extended our partnership for another three years. Our excitement is based on proven past successes and on the innovation iBasis continues to demonstrate in meeting the challenges providers face now and in the future.”

The renewal agreement demonstrates the success of iBasis’ model and long-term relationship with managing KPN’s international traffic growth, including IPX cooperation to handle the surge in mobile data traffic.

iBasis has reported an 80% year-on-year growth in diameter traffic, which has enabled KPN to deliver reliable, high-speed data roaming services to its subscribers.

The network scalability has been critical in meeting the explosive 4G and 5G mobile data roaming demand, including traffic peaks resulting from the rise of M2M (machine to machine) connections.

“We enjoy a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with KPN on voice and mobile services,” commented Edwin van Ierland, CEO, iBasis Voice & Mobile Data.

“We are more than a supplier; we are a growth partner. As such, we are very motivated to help KPN leverage our global platform and capabilities to the fullest. The renewal illustrates our excellent relationship, centred on transparency and open communication. It again demonstrates that the outsourcing model chosen by KPN is highly effective.”

In addition, by outsourcing international voice and mobile services, KPN is able to focus on its retail and wholesale business as well as associated technology initiatives.

“KPN’s three-year renewal is the recognition of iBasis/Tofane past and future excellence thanks to our unique mix of scale, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Alexandre Pébereau, group CEO and founder, Tofane Global.