Microsoft boosts AI in Spain with $2.1bn investment

Brad Smith, the company’s vice chair and president made the announcement on X, writing: “I’m thrilled to announce that we will expand our AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain by $2.1B USD in the next two years.

“Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people.”

The move comes after Microsoft unveils a $3.45 billion AI investment in Germany, spanning the next two years.

The company says it aims to meet growing demand for AI and cloud solutions, while also aiming to train more than two million people covering new models and applications.

Microsoft also revealed plans to invest around $3.2 billion in the UK over the next three years – the largest single investment in the country to date.

There’s been no shortage of news surrounding AI in the last few weeks. OpenAI recently unveiled its latest product, Sora, which generates videos from text prompts.