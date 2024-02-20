Windstream Wholesale completes first part of dark fibre Beach Route

Known as the Beach Route, it spans 651 route miles in total across a unique path down the East Coast of the US and consists of 864-count buried fibre. The northern section, spans 459 miles from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Savannah, Georgia, and is ready for service.

The Beach Route’s northern section create a number of dark fibre connectivity options across East Coast cities including from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and from Myrtle Beach to Savannah, Georgia.

Connecting to the new DC BLOX cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, businesses also have access to the Firmina, Nuveum, and Anjana subsea cables.

In addition, the Beach Route enables access to over 12 data centres and 14 government and military locations. As result, expansion opportunities include partnerships with municipalities, utilities, and cooperatives.

While partnering with other providers extends connectivity to Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte. Using the Windstream Wholesale iconnect customer portal ensures network tracking with dark fibre monitoring and proactive ticketing.

“We’re not just expanding infrastructure; we’re redefining connectivity standards and empowering our customers on a monumental scale,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale.

The team is making progress on the southern section and final segment of the Beach Route, spanning 192 route miles of new conduit from Savannah into the Jacksonville Beach Network Access Point.

It is due to be ready for service by Q2 of 2024, with access to the AMX-1 and PCCS subsea cables.

Windstream aims to light these segments as part of its ICON network for 100G and 400G wave services in the second quarter of 2024.