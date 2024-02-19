Globe Teleservices and Tigo Tanzania partner on A2P SMS firewall solution

Specifically, Tigo Tanzania has chosen to partner exclusively with Globe Teleservices due to its advanced and intelligent firewall solution for A2P SMS.

The protections offered by Globe Teleservices' firewall solutions align with Tigo's mission to provide seamless, secure, and high-quality international Application-to-Person (A2P) traffic delivery.

"Our intelligent firewall solutions complement Tigo Tanzania's vision for secure and efficient international A2P traffic delivery,” said Ashutosh Agrawal, CMD at Globe Teleservices.

“We are proud to be a part of this journey, looking forward to the innovation and growth this exclusive partnership will bring to both companies."

The partnership will enable Tigo to tackle revenue loss caused by fraudulent SMS occurrences like smishing, SIM farming, grey routes and SMS pumping to name a few.

Globe Teleservices' firewall solution safeguards messaging traffic from grey routing and spam, ensuring secure and reliable communication. It also adopts a tailored approach with the right mix of technology and business alignment. This approach not only facilitates Tigo's global expansion but also upholds the utmost security.

In related news, September saw Mobilesquared, a provider of business messaging intelligence, published its updated report on A2P SMS, which found that brand spend on SMS business messaging (A2P SMS) will peak in 2024 unless mobile operators overhaul their existing pricing strategy.