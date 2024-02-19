Virtus to build new data centre campus in Buckinghamshire

The new development will be built on a recently acquired 50-acre freehold plot, close to the existing data centre hub of Slough, west of London.

The news comes in direct response to the evolving needs of artificial intelligence (AI) and lays the foundation towards delivering AI-ready, mega-scale, high-capacity data infrastructure.

"The acquisition of this new 50-acre campus is a significant step in Virtus' strategic growth plans. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide advanced data centre facilities in the UK, whilst also expanding our operations in Europe,” said Neil Cresswell, CEO at Virtus.

“Our focus is to support the evolving requirements of our customers, wherever they need them, and the burgeoning demand for AI-ready data infrastructure. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of supporting businesses on their digital transformation journeys, whilst ensuring that our data centres are built to the highest sustainability standards, aligning with our target to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

The design comprises four data centres capable of delivering IT capacity of 75MW. The site has approved planning and is cleared in preparation for construction, with building works due to start in of Q4 2024 and be ready for service in Q2 2026. The Virtus Saunderton campus has a National Grid contract for 120MVA.

This latest announcement comes in parallel to Virtus’ European expansion in Berlin at two campus locations, Marienpark and Wustermark.

The campus will feature 100% renewable energy consistent in line with the rest of the Virtus portfolio. The company has also committed to a zero-waste-to-landfill principle during the facility’s operation and aims to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold accreditation for sustainability.

Other sustainability features include rainwater harvesting and exploration of waste heat use for adjacent farming. Additionally, an annual carbon offset payment will be made to the local authority for ten years.

At the same time, the new site will create skilled jobs, invest in the community and improve local infrastructure, as well as provide training opportunities to the local community.