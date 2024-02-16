Cradlepoint embedded IoT connects SmartSort AI-driven waste system

Its secure IoT connectivity solutions combine the agility of mobile with SmartSort Artificial Intelligence to turn recycling and composting needs from a cost centre into a profit centre. It has been specifically designed to support office buildings, sports stadiums, and any public venue with waste diversion programs.

SmartSort is part of Cradlepoint’s new embedded partner program, which gives organisations access to certified, secure, and scalable solutions and 5G and LTE integration capabilities.

"Cradlepoint’s transformative embedded partnership program is leading the way to a new era of collaborative innovation. This partnership is not merely a connection; it's a fusion of our cutting-edge cellular and security technologies seamlessly embedded into industry-leading systems and solutions,” said Jonathan Fischer, VP of the embedded partner program at Cradlepoint.

“By embracing a dedication to security, we will help our partners fortify the future of their IoT applications. This embedded partner program reflects our shared vision, mutual benefit, and commitment to providing the best and most reliable user experience in 4G and LTE.”

Using the Cradlepoint S700 IoT router, which is designed to provide a rich set of zero trust security services, SmartSort customer data and public IP addresses are protected from external threats.

Any IoT device connected to a router is immediately dark to public scans and other internal sites. Access policies are easily defined by offloading the security processes to a services gateway, which manages router updates and orchestrates processes.

“The power of 5G applied to sustainability allows intelligence to be applied at the edge, empowering people to make the right decisions,” said Donna Johnson, CMO of Cradlepoint and ericsson’s head of enterprise wireless solutions marketing.

“Cradlepoint and its parent company Ericsson are passionate about sustainability and our impact on the planet. SmartSort is a great example of how 5G and emerging digital technologies can have an impact on organisations and future generations.”

SmartSort simplifies recycling, using SmartSort AI to identify waste material and show the disposer which waste stream it belongs in. Each recycle waste bin has connected sensors that read, measure, and weigh each deposit. SmartSort solutions provide real-time monitoring of bins, while information is fed to a cloud-based application that tracks and creates waste diversion reports.

“SmartSort is not just a recycling bin—it’s a platform for Intelligent Waste Management. We are a data-driven solution where 100% connectivity uptime is imperative,” said Cris Luce, CEO at SmartSort.

“We have trialled several cellular connectivity solutions over the years with very mixed results and poor remote manageability. Cradlepoint, powered by NetCloud Manager, is the first solution that gives us the connections and insights to the networks supporting our AI solution.”