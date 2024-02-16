Comarch to build 5G network in Poland

With this new license, the company will build a fully-fledged 5G network to improve the quality of its products.

Specifically, the president of the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE), the Polish regulatory authority, has granted Comarch a permit to use this dedicated bandwidth for a private 5G network for one year.

The company will build a fast and efficient network in the 5G LAB using muMIMO technology for research and testing purposes.

"Acquiring the permit has opened up many new possibilities for us. We are truly excited to have become one of the first companies in Poland to receive it," said Michał Mędrala, head of OSS consulting and product management at Comarch.

"Initially, we will use it to conduct extensive tests of our network management and monitoring solutions using 5G LAB. Another important step will be ensuring the ability to demonstrate our on-demand solutions and services on a fully operational 5G network across the whole Comarch campus located in Kraków."

The use of higher frequencies enables the full potential of 5G networks, offering improved transmission speed, lower latency, and increased network reliability.

This means that the company’s solutions will be developed, tested, and demonstrated in a real, fully operational 5G network environment, which will lead to increased adaptability to support such scenarios.

Comarch 5G LAB will enable the testing of advanced network scenarios, such as real-time adaptation of services depending on the devices connected to the network and 24/7 monitoring.

In addition, it will test self-management and artificial intelligence-assisted network optimisation (MIRA) solutions at higher frequencies.

Comarch intends to integrate this enhanced network using the 4-4.1 GHz spectrum with the central infrastructure at its headquarters in Kraków, Poland.