Hatem Dowidar joins Vodafone’s board as non-executive director

Dowidar brings 30 years of experience in multinantional companies, with 24 of those spent in telecoms.

He began his career in AEG/Deutsche Aerospace in Egypt before moving into marketing at Procter & Gamble, where he held several managerial roles.

Prior to joining e&, Dowidar held leadership positions at Vodafone including regional director of emerging markets, CEO of Vodafone Egypt and CEO of Vodafone Malta.

He joined e& in September 2015, initially as Group chief operating officer before being appointed CEO in 2020.

“I am delighted that Hatem will be joining Vodafone’s Board. He brings extensive experience within the telecommunications industry and has held senior positions across a range of companies in the Middle East, Africa and Europe,” said Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chair of Vodafone.

“His appointment will further strengthen our strategic partnership.”