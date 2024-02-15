Yondr Group and Marubeni partner on data centre project in Japan

Under this new partnership, the two will focus on delivery of an initial site in West Tokyo with plans for additional sites to be added in the near future.

Once complete, the site will give Yondr a foothold in the Tokyo market, the second largest globally after Northern Virginia in the US where Yondr already has an established presence with its first site now energised and a second data centre beginning on site soon.

“Marubeni is a very successful and respected business, and we are delighted to have secured such an excellent partner for future development in Tokyo and Japan, building on the progress we have already made in the APAC region,” said Paul Dillon, chief development officer at Yondr.

“The depth and breadth of Marubeni’s global business interests, which include a focus on power generation, means that this partnership has the potential to provide Yondr with a pipeline for data centre development and renewable energy projects in both APAC and EMEA. We look forward to progressing this relationship in a way that benefits not only both partners, but also clients in need of data centre capacity and their customers throughout the world.”

The partnership brings Yondr’s model of reliable hyperscale data centres to the Japanese market, with demand expected to reach 3+GW by 2029.

The news forms part of a wider expansion programme for Yondr in Asia, with developments underway in places like Johor, Malaysia.

In related news, earlier this week Yondr Group in partnership with JK Land Holdings (JKLH) broke ground on its second 48MW data centre in Loudoun County, Northern Virginia.

The news comes two months after unveiling its first 48MW data centre in Loudoun County, the 96MW two-building campus built to deliver cloud capacity in one of the largest data centre markets globally.