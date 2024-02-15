Mongolia boosts AI with UAE MoU
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Mongolia boosts AI with UAE MoU

Saf Malik
February 15, 2024 12:23 PM
Mongolia680px

The Mongolian Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost AI cooperation.

The Mongolian Government was awarded the Global Government Excellence Award at the World Government Summit in Dubai for its work in harnessing digital technology to combat corruption and increase access to public services.

The MoU between Mongolia and the UAE will see the two combine to work on joint research projects, exchange of policies related to AI and cooperation on capacity building as well as other means to support the development of AI.

“The new partnership both our countries are announcing today will open up fresh opportunities for collaboration and unlocking the huge potential of AI technology – to the benefit of people in both our countries,” said Uchral Nyam-Osor, Mongolio’s minister of digital development and communications.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my counterparts in the UAE to move forward on this exciting agenda.”

The announcement is part of accelerating Mongolia’s digital transformation, diversifying its economy away from traditional strengths in mining and natural resources and supporting long-term, sustainable growth.

It builds on the launch of the e-Mongolia platform, launched in 2020 to provide digital access to public services. The platform has 1.6 million users and serves over 80% of the country’s adult population.

Topics

NewsAI MLAI
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe