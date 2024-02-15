Mongolia boosts AI with UAE MoU

The Mongolian Government was awarded the Global Government Excellence Award at the World Government Summit in Dubai for its work in harnessing digital technology to combat corruption and increase access to public services.

The MoU between Mongolia and the UAE will see the two combine to work on joint research projects, exchange of policies related to AI and cooperation on capacity building as well as other means to support the development of AI.

“The new partnership both our countries are announcing today will open up fresh opportunities for collaboration and unlocking the huge potential of AI technology – to the benefit of people in both our countries,” said Uchral Nyam-Osor, Mongolio’s minister of digital development and communications.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my counterparts in the UAE to move forward on this exciting agenda.”

The announcement is part of accelerating Mongolia’s digital transformation, diversifying its economy away from traditional strengths in mining and natural resources and supporting long-term, sustainable growth.

It builds on the launch of the e-Mongolia platform, launched in 2020 to provide digital access to public services. The platform has 1.6 million users and serves over 80% of the country’s adult population.