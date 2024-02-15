The Trusted Computing Group (TCG) appoints new president and vice president

Pennisi previously served as a board member and treasurer at TCG and is tasked with leading the company at a transformative time for the industry, as concepts such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Post Quantum Computing (PQC) and Supply Chain Security come to the fore.

“I am excited and energised to begin this new role within the TCG,” said Pennisi. “The organization is composed of a great team of members and industry professionals that position us to capitalize on opportunities in an ever-changing IT security sector. As the industry transforms through innovative technological advancements and an evolving threat landscape, the TCG will provide the guidance and technology needed to ensure the security and integrity of digital systems in today’s interconnected world.”

As president, Pennisi will drive the organisation’s continued commitment to developing, defining and promoting open, vendor-neutral technologies, standards and specifications to enhance the security of devices and applications found across the whole spectrum of computing.

Throughout his 33-year career in the PC industry, Pennisi has focused extensively on product security, from the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and biometrics to BIOS, FW security design and securing Windows-based applications.

In his previous roles at IBM and Lenovo, he led the system development for numerous IBM PS/2, IBM PC300 and IBM NetVista PCs, including the first to support USB. Pennisi created and built the company’s PC product security organisation and drove the product security strategy.

Currently a principal security architect at NVIDIA, his main focus is now on GPU, platform and Windows software security architectures across key industries, ranging from supercomputers to gaming and embedded devices.

Supporting Pennisi will be Rick Martinez, who has been appointed vice president. An active TCG board member, Martinez is currently a Dell fellow and vice president within the client solutions group at Dell Technologies, serving as a security technology strategist, people leader and trusted advisor in the areas of secure architecture, development, and governance for Dell PCs and secure supply chain efforts.

“Having been involved with TCG in different capacities over my career and more recently my board involvement, I’m looking forward to moving up to this new role within the organisation at such a pivotal time,” said Martinez.