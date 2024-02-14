NTT enters Paris market agreement for data centre expansion

The campus is comprised of 14.4 hectares (35.5 acres) and will support a planned capacity of 84 MW of critical IT load across three data centres.

The site is located 50km south of Paris in the municipalities of Le Coudray-Montceaux and Corbeil-Essones near key digital infrastructure and has power reserved for day one deployment.

“Paris is a significant addition to our global offering and an important area in our expansion efforts,” said Doug Adams, CEO and president at NTT Global Data Centres and Submarine Cables.

“We are pleased to continue to add to our existing portfolio and market share in EMEA and enhance our client offerings to include Paris.”

Logistics Capital Partners (LCP) first acquired the former brownfield site in 2019 through a public auction and managed the demolition, decontamination and obtained permits and necessary power connections for data centre usage.

LCP will remain strategically involved to support the development and delivery of the new campus.

The Paris market addition is part of NTT’s global expansion efforts and the news comes off the back of recent announcements of new data centre campuses in Virginia in the US and in Noida and Chennai in India.

All are part of the company’s US$10 billion investment into data centre growth for fiscal years 2023-2027 while driving towards achieving NTT’s net-zero emissions target for its own operations including sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2030.