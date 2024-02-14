Globe lights up new PDSCN subsea cable segment in the Philippines

This latest milestone in the lighting the PDSCN Express Route segment marks the start of on-ground connectivity to serve more customers. This segment now covers the following locations:

Lucena City, Quezon; Boac, Marinduque; Calatrava, Tablas Island, Romblon; Roxas City, Capiz; Placer, Masbate; Palompon, Leyte; Mactan, Cebu; Talisay City, Cebu; Tagbilaran City, Bohol; and Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

“The activation of the PDSCN Express Route marks another milestone in our journey towards providing inclusive connectivity across the archipelago, especially in underserved and unserved areas,” said Joel Agustin, SVP and head of network planning and engineering at Globe.

“It will also enhance the reliability and resilience of our network given the country’s vulnerability to disasters and calamities.”

According to Agustin, Globe has also completed 90% of cable landing stations across the archipelago under its $150-million subsea cable project.

“The wet segment was finished as scheduled last year. Our focus now is connecting our inland facilities. So far, we have completed 90 percent and we are completing the rest by this year,” he said.

PDSCN is Globe’s fourth domestic subsea cable and will once fully operational will help boost connectivity to improve customer experience for both household and business clients.

As part of Globe’s network infrastructure, it will bolster increasing connectivity needs, and will serve to minimise service downtime, help ensure business continuity, and improve network security and overall efficiency.

A joint project of Globe, Eastern Communications, and InfiniVAN, PDSCN spans 2,500km in length, and was laid in 24 segments with a total 33 landing sites connecting Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

"PDSCN is a vital component of our network expansion program and proof of our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide in the Philippines. We firmly believe in improving the country's digital infrastructure to achieve a more inclusive and equitable digital future for all Filipinos," said Agustin.

PDSCN forms part of the country’s digital infrastructure sector under the Private Sector Advisory Council, an organisation formed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enhance public-private collaboration to foster inclusive national development.