PLDT picks GTA’s GNC iX data centre as PoP

The new Guam PoP will provide PLDT Global with enhanced network performance, reduced latency and route diversity.

"We are excited to partner with PLDT Global. Guam stands at the crossroads of international connectivity, and with our latest PoP, we are unlocking unparalleled opportunities to bring more interconnection opportunities to our ecosystem of carriers across the APAC region for our partners," said Roland Certeza, president and CEO of GTA.

“GTA’s GNC iX Data Centre is increasingly appealing to carriers in need of an Asia Hub for IP transit, peering, and colocation to address the increasing requirements and growing operations that connect individuals, businesses, and the global community.

“The trust that major carriers place in our infrastructure is a testament to the quality of our Data Centre and the benefits Guam provides with its close proximity to Asia.

GTA’s GNC iX data centre offers advanced security protocols, redundant power systems and a carrier-neutral ecosystem to ensure “uncompromised data integrity and reliability, meeting the stringent standards of the telecoms industry”.

The strategic location of the GNC data centre in Guam serves as a gateway to transpacific connectivity, providing access to each of Guam’s cable landing stations and related 12 subsea cable systems.

The partnership is set to propel the growth of Guam’s data centre industry, according to both companies. With its new PoP, Guam continues to solidify its position in the Asia Pacific region.