Nokia, A1 and Microsoft deploy 5G edge cloud network slicing for enterprises

The deployment used Nokia’s 5G edge slicing solution integrated with Microsoft Azure managed edge compute on A1’s live commercial network in Vienna, Austria.

With edge cloud network slicing, A1 can bring enterprise cloud applications to mobile users over a high capacity, secure and low latency network.

During the trial, A1 demonstrated real-time HD video streaming by transmitting live camera feeds from several mobile devices using Multicasting.io’s streaming mobile platform running on the Azure edge infrastructure.

The 5G edge cloud network slicing solution can be used by enterprises and industries across a wide range of use cases including retail, media, utilities, healthcare and transportation.

The solutions, the companies say, offer mobile operators an opportunity to generate new revenue streams.

“This deployment with our partners, A1 and Microsoft is further demonstrating Nokia’s leadership in network slicing as well as our mission to help our customers unlock further 5G monetisation opportunities,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

“Edge cloud network slicing gives customers the best of both worlds with network slicing and edge cloud applications that enhance the enterprise customer experience.”

Nokia’s solution enabled A1 to isolate its public internet and enterprise traffic while keeping critical business traffic local using 4G/5G core breakout for enterprise edge cloud applications.

The solution also offers a sliced mobile broadband VPN in selected business areas such as a campus or city environment.

Scalable 5G edge slicing supports multiple VPN deployments using the same 4G/5G network.

It can be used with all 4G/5G compatible devices including new URSP-capable multi-slice smartphones for different applications.

Silvia Candiani, vice president of telecommunications and media at Microsoft said: “Our collaboration with A1 and Nokia, and the deployment of network slicing using Microsoft Azure, is a testament to our commitment to innovation.

“As we redefine connectivity, we’re also providing opportunities to industry leaders like A1 and Nokia to tap into the large Microsoft ecosystem of enterprise developers and solution providers to help drive new monetisation efforts.”