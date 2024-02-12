Vodafone Romania and Ericsson partner on 5G deployment

Under the six-year agreement, Vodafone Romania will use Ericsson’s RAN technology to enhance its existing mobile network.

As a result, Vodafone Romania customers will benefit from faster connectivity speeds, low latency, and reliable network performance.

The partnership forms part of Vodafone Romania’s multi-year investment plan to upgrade its infrastructure.

“In support of a digital society, building a future-ready, secure, energy-efficient network is crucial. The partnership with Ericsson gives us the technological fundamentals in our endeavour to stand alone 5G networks with tremendous impact for our customers: residential users, companies and authorities, in terms of speed, low-latency, diversity of use cases,” said Nicolae Vîlceanu, chief network officer, Vodafone Romania.

“It is also helping us upgrade existing RAN infrastructure in order to provide fast, reliable services in the transition to stand alone 5G and harness our potential as a services innovator for the digital, green society we envision. All this investment is part of our promise for Romania and Romanians: to create a new standard of connectivity and invest in the unlimited potential of Romanians and local communities.”

Vodafone Romania will deploy solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Ericsson Antenna System will be deployed as part of a smooth and fast shift to 5G.

Ericsson's 5G RAN portfolio also includes Massive MIMO technology, which enables communication service providers to capitalise on mid-band 5G spectrum.

Its latest generation of radios and basebands (RAN Compute) will also improve Vodafone Romania’s current network energy consumption.

“Ericsson is at the forefront of high-performing and energy-efficient 5G networks, and this acknowledgement marks a new era in the partnership between Ericsson and Vodafone Romania,” added Dragos Mircea Rebegea, country manager, Ericsson Romania.

“We are building a network of the future that will not only offer superior connectivity for Vodafone Romania consumers but also deliver an innovation platform that can enable to transform industries and pave the way to a more connected digital society. “