Iraq IX powered by DE-CIX now live

The IRAQ-IXP already has 12 networks connected or in the process of connecting to the new data centre and carrier-neutral IX.

The interconnection platform is hosted in the IRAQ-IXP data centre in Baghdad and operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model.

“The millions of users in Iraq deserve digital services of state-of-the-art quality. This requires the best local infrastructure possible, which DE-CIX is delighted to contribute to,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“With a strong and diverse landscape of Internet service and network providers, Iraq is in need of local interconnection to create local data and content gravity, and its Internet connectivity will be strongly enhanced through the new IX. IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX is the ideal place for international networks interested in reaching this important Middle Eastern market.”

“The new IX, established through the partnership between DE-CIX and IRAQ-IXP, will unleash the potential of the country’s emerging digital economy by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality Internet access for enterprises and individuals.”

The IX will, in future, also be directly connected to the world’s largest interconnection ecosystem through DE-CIX Istanbul and DE-CIX Frankfurt, the largest IX in Europe.

This allows customers to access thousands of networks globally, the IX operator said in a release. The company added that the interconnection platform is set to serve as a hub for regional connectivity enabling local networks, low-latency interconnection and the localisation of global content.