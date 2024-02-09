Ericsson unveils AI-powered intent-based operations

This will provide an end-to-end framework to translate business requirement intents into real-time network actions.

The process of making recommendations and taking action is fully transparent, Ericsson says and supports optimised decision-making with the speed and agility needed to enable new diverse services.

Bradley Mead, head of Ericsson managed services says: "With this award-winning solution, we are enabling Ericsson Operations Engine to really understand communication services providers’ (CSPs) own business language and translate it into a telco service technical specification so that the network automatically delivers the requested business outcome and is able to constantly evolve to meet future demands.

“This is a big step in our autonomous networks journey which shows how Ericsson Operations Engine continues to be at the forefront of innovation when transforming network operations."

AI intent-based operations offer a wider variety of applications and use cases for consumers and businesses. As 5G services like network slicing roll out, scale and grow more complex, a new generation of operating models will be required for CSPs to monetise configurable services with detailed agreements on functional and non-functional characteristics.

The technology, Ericsson says, will support self-optimising networks that are driven by intent and hyper-automation and can dynamically adapt for increased service demand variability.

The intent-based operations have already been trialled in Malaysia by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) leveraging to deliver customised 5G services with “guaranteed performance”.

"Our strategic partnership with Ericsson has contributed greatly to us becoming a world leader in 5G performance,” said Ken Tan, chief technology officer at DNB.

“Together, we implemented the world’s first multi-operator core network (MOCN), which allows Malaysia’s six mobile operators to access 5G Radio Access Network with their own core network without compromising any end-user experience or network performance.

“Now, the continued adoption of AI intent-based operations is allowing us to scale the network without incremental cost, which is essential for making 5G affordable and available for consumers and enterprises, as Malaysia continues to adopt digitalisation."