Mimmo Zappi named new chief commercial officer at Retelit

The appointment is part of the Italian market consolidation undertaken by Retelit, which is being developed through growth and investment in technology platforms, skills and infrastructure, the company said in a release.

Zappi has previously served as CEO and general manager of Colt Technology Services and has held managerial positions such as VP of strategy and professional services, VP of sales media and broadcasting at several companies including Telecom Italia and STET.

"I am delighted to award this crucial role to Mimmo Zappi, a manager of great ability and experience, including at an international level, who has an in‐depth knowledge of the sector in which we operate, the transformations it has undergone in recent years and the challenges we face every day,” said Jorge Álvarez, CEO of the Retelit Group.

“I am convinced that thanks to his leadership, expertise and focus on the customer and people, we will be able to enhance even more our ability to implement innovative and transformational projects for businesses, the public sector, operators and OTTs, in an increasingly complex and evolving environment by always putting the customer and our people at the centre.”

Since 2001, Zappi has covered B2B segment positions in Italy and overseas, on various sales channels and within multiple sectors including retail, finance, insurance, media and technology.

The former Colt CEO said of his appointment: "I am honoured to join the Retelit Group and excited to take on such a strategic role in the further development of a player who in its 25‐year history has made expertise, solidity, customer focus and continuous growth its pillars.

“I will put my experience at the service of the teams I will be working with, to contribute to the Group's development and innovative capacity, leveraging the significant professional skills available in the Group, the exceptional infrastructural assets we own, listening to customers' needs, and speed of execution in responding to the innovative challenges presented by the market."