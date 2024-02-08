Mimmo Zappi named new chief commercial officer at Retelit
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Appointments

Mimmo Zappi named new chief commercial officer at Retelit

Saf Malik
February 08, 2024 12:04 PM
Mimmo Zappi.png

The Retelit Group has appointed Mimmo Zappi as its new commercial officer.

The appointment is part of the Italian market consolidation undertaken by Retelit, which is being developed through growth and investment in technology platforms, skills and infrastructure, the company said in a release.

Zappi has previously served as CEO and general manager of Colt Technology Services and has held managerial positions such as VP of strategy and professional services, VP of sales media and broadcasting at several companies including Telecom Italia and STET.

"I am delighted to award this crucial role to Mimmo Zappi, a manager of great ability and experience, including at an international level, who has an in‐depth knowledge of the sector in which we operate, the transformations it has undergone in recent years and the challenges we face every day,” said Jorge Álvarez, CEO of the Retelit Group.

“I am convinced that thanks to his leadership, expertise and focus on the customer and people, we will be able to enhance even more our ability to implement innovative and transformational projects for businesses, the public sector, operators and OTTs, in an increasingly complex and evolving environment by always putting the customer and our people at the centre.”

Since 2001, Zappi has covered B2B segment positions in Italy and overseas, on various sales channels and within multiple sectors including retail, finance, insurance, media and technology.

The former Colt CEO said of his appointment: "I am honoured to join the Retelit Group and excited to take on such a strategic role in the further development of a player who in its 25‐year history has made expertise, solidity, customer focus and continuous growth its pillars.

“I will put my experience at the service of the teams I will be working with, to contribute to the Group's development and innovative capacity, leveraging the significant professional skills available in the Group, the exceptional infrastructural assets we own, listening to customers' needs, and speed of execution in responding to the innovative challenges presented by the market."

Topics

NewsAppointments
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe