Vodafone and e& partner on cross-border managed voice solutions

The collaboration will support operator’s international voice traffic requirements and growth plans, as well as help meet the growing demand for voice over 4G/5G (VoLTE) services.

“Managing cross-border voice is increasingly complex due to new regulations, providing protection against international scams, and the need to migrate to 5G services,” said Ninian Wilson, CEO of Vodafone Procurement and Connectivity.

“Operators are seeking trusted partners to navigate these changes, while growing their businesses. Vodafone’s strategic partnership with e& offers them a single point of contact and a dependable service globally during this transition to support them in managing changing business complexities.”

By leveraging their collective technical expertise, partnerships and geographical footprint, Vodafone and e& will deliver a robust, scalable, and consistent managed voice service globally.

Operators sourcing combined services from Vodafone and e& will benefit from predictable costs regardless of region, optimised inbound revenues, streamlined regulatory compliance, enhanced fraud protection, and seamless integration of services via cloud-based architecture.

“This collaboration between Vodafone and e& sets a new industry benchmark, extending beyond predictable cost and improved security. It focuses on empowering operators to confidently adapt to the evolving voice landscape,” added Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier & wholesale officer at e&.

“By leveraging our established capabilities, state of the art platforms, and extensive industry knowledge, we provide operators with a definite way to achieve operational excellence. Working together, e& and Vodafone grant operators’ easy access to our combined skills and worldwide presence, enabling them to provide cutting-edge voice services, thereby seamlessly transforming their businesses for the future.”

In addition, operators also benefit from enhanced fraud protection based on optimal processes and the latest advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning functionalities.

Both companies are active members of the Global Leaders Forum, playing a key role in shaping the industry’s fraud mitigation strategies.