CMI and Batelco ink collaborative MoU at Capacity Middle East 2024

Specifically, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Alex Lee, Middle East managing director at CMI and Hani Askar, chief global business officer at Batelco.

Under the MoU both parties have jointly committed to cooperating across several key areas, including international connectivity, roaming services, and Internet Protocol Television (IPT), among others.

“This collaboration with Batelco is a crucial milestone for us at CMI,” said Lee.

“We are excited to combine our strengths to enhance the telecommunications landscape, ensuring better connectivity and innovative solutions for our customers globally.”

CMI has invested in the Middle East region to connect carriers to a reliable, scalable, and resilient network via its extensive global infrastructure. Currently, CMI has 80 cable resources and more than 230 points of presence globally, with international transmission bandwidth of over 145 terabytes.

“Joining forces with CMI is a pivotal step for Batelco in extending our international reach and capabilities. This partnership signifies our commitment to providing top-notch services and staying at the forefront of the telecommunications sector,” added Askar.

“Batelco recognises the importance of forging partnerships with industry leaders while simultaneously investing in cutting-edge digital infrastructure, including subsea cable systems and advanced data centres. These initiatives are taken to enhance the region’s network resilience, data exchange and internet connectivity.”

Batelco’s 31+ points of presence are geographically distributed and provide the lowest latency to MENA and Europe. Key participants of Batelco’s global business portfolio include Global Zone, the carrier-neutral transit zone, Manama-IX, the internet traffic exchange platform, and Batelco Global Network.

This alliance between CMI and Batelco is expected to pave the way for advancements in the telecoms industry, benefiting customers and stakeholders globally.