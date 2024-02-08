Kyndyrl expands AI partnership with Google Cloud

Kyndryl and Google Cloud have worked together since 2021 to help global businesses with AI capabilities and trusted infrastructure.

The next phase of the partnership will focus on coupling Google Cloud’s in-house AI capabilities, including Gemini, Google’s Large Language Model (LLM), with Kyndryl’s managed services to develop and deploy generative AI for customers.

“Given Kyndryl’s data services expertise, along with our more than 30 years of experience managing large enterprise environments, Kyndryl understands the complexities in moving a generative AI solution from an idea into production,” said Nicolas Sekkaki, Kyndryl’s global applications, data and AI practice leader.

“By combining this unique perspective and the Kyndryl Responsible AI Principles with Google’s AI history and in-house generative AI capabilities, we can quickly and responsibly bring this new generation of AI to customers and drive their business value.”

Focus areas include AI and data foundation advisory and implementation services, applying cortex framework to enterprise resource planning and increasing expertise to boost generative AI development.

“Generative AI can fundamentally improve how businesses operate, helping large-scale organisations streamline complex processes and enable their workforces to be more productive,” said Yateendar Bollini, director of global consulting partnerships at Google Cloud.

“Through our expanded partnership, Kyndryl will provide enterprise customers with the services expertise and generative AI solutions needed to accelerate business transformation with Gemini on top of the security capabilities and trusted infrastructure of Google Cloud.”

As part of their early collaboration on generative AI solutions for customers, Kyndryl and Google Cloud have helped iHub Solutions — a Singapore-based smart warehouse, contract logistics and e-commerce fulfilment services provider — launch a generative AI pilot for customer service.