Infonas, FastIraq team to provide UAE to Frankfurt connectivity

The joint venture – Polo Networks is a high capacity, low latency route, both companies said in a release.

"Polo Networks will elevate the Middle East telecommunications footprint by leading the way in offering a seamless path of least resistance for Regional, and Global data flows and empower the region as a pivotal hub in the digital era” said Mr. Robert Rees, chief wholesale officer at Infonas.

Iraq’s position in the Middle East is often underutilised due to the globally perceived risk of doing business and regionally disjointed digital infrastructure strategies.

Over 80% of capacity from Asia, the Middle East and East Africa relies on subsea fibre infrastructure through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

This over-dependence on the Red Sea increased the risk of prolonged service interruptions in the case of underwater damage.

Timothy Moore, CEO and founder of FastIraq said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Infonas on this strategic initiative.

“FastIraq is fully licensed for transit any border to any border in Iraq. It is our intent to leverage our Transit license and invest heavily in Iraq’s telecommunications sector. Since our founding it has been our mission to bring economic benefit to Iraq through our infrastructure.

“For us it is about empowering connectivity, accelerating digital inclusion, and driving economic and technological growth across Iraq and the region. Striving to bridge digital divides, foster innovation, and open new horizons for communities and businesses alike, making the Middle East and Iraq a leading light in the global digital landscape."