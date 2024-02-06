Exa Infrastructure diversifies network outposts from Sicily
Saf Malik
February 06, 2024 10:05 AM
Exa Infrastructure has announced significant investments into its networks connecting Sicily to mainland Italy, including upgrades to the Janna cable system and the addition of a submarine route connecting Palermo to Genoa.

The Janna cable system, which is a hybrid of terrestrial and submarine links, has been upgraded with state-of-the-art Dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) technology, allowing Exa to deliver 400G capacity on this path between Sicily and the Italian peninsula.

Steve Roberts, SVP of strategic investments and product management at Exa Infrastructure said: “We recognise the importance of Sicily as one of the major gateways of international traffic into Europe and by upgrading and diversifying our paths off the island, we’re well prepared for current and future bandwidth demand.

“We’re committed to investing to grow our network and expand the availability and diversification of critical modern infrastructure for business.”

Exa will make available a brand-new submarine route connecting Palermo and Genoa, providing access to Northern Italy’s economic hub. The Palermo-Genoa route is expected to be ready for service by early Q2, 2024.

With two further terrestrial links from Sicily, Exa can provide four diverse paths to the Italian mainland and continental Europe providing customers with network flexibility and diversification.

Saf Malik
