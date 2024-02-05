Dawiyat Integrated awarded licence for CLS’ in Ridiyah

Under the terms of the licence, Dawiyat, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company, has been granted the ability to build, operate and maintain cable landing stations and deliver connectivity to national and international telcos, hyperscalers and content providers.

“Dawiyat’s CLS will be located across strategic locations across the Kingdom, providing high-speed international connectivity to both international and local clients,” said Wael bin Ali Al-Ghamdi, CEO of Dawiyat Company.

“The company will also deliver a unique and diverse range of services designed to meet the specific needs of its customers.”

The news follows Dawiyat’s $2.6 billion (SAR 9.8 billion) investment in LEAP 2023 in Ridiyah, this latest licence aligns with Dawiyat’s pledge to develop the telecoms industry and enhance the digital economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Once complete, the new infrastructure will enable the company to offer reliable connectivity and meet the growing demands of its customers.

Back in 2020, Dawiyat announced plans to open access to its broadband fibre-optic network, to all service providers in the Kingdom.

This has enabled the end user to request the service from his preferred service provider, directly through Dawiyat’s advanced and fastest network, and introducing an open broadband model.