Equinix signs record-power purchase agreement

The deal was facilitated by Schneider Electric and includes four wind projects in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, two in Hauts-de-France and one wind farm in Pays de la Loire.

Equinix have partnered with renewable energy developer wpd and signed seven 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) that will provide over 100 MW in capacity.

The agreement forms part of Equinix’s goal to become climate-neutral globally by 2030 and will provide financial assistance to the generation of renewable energy in France.

“We are proud to sign one of the biggest PPAs in French history, marking a significant milestone in France and underscoring Equinix's global dedication to investing in renewable energy solutions,” said Régis Castagné, Managing Director, Equinix France.

“Equinix is committed to making responsible business decisions that will support our customers on their sustainable journeys and the signing of this deal with wpd helps us make a big leap forward in on our own path to becoming climate neutral by 2030”.

Wpd signed its first power purchase agreement in 2013.

“PPAs help to strengthen the competitiveness of the French market and support the country's reindustrialisation, by offering economically viable energy solutions to companies willing to engage in the energy transition,” said Grégoire Simon, president of wpd France.

The contracts will come into place by 2025 and will support renewable energy until 2045.

This is Equinix's twentieth PPA globally and adds to an overall contracted capacity of 912 MW.

The news comes as power generation supply in key data centre markets is struggling to keep up with demand from high-density capacity required for AI, cloud and digital transformation.