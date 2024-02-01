Italian government makes offer for 100% of Sparkle
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Italian government makes offer for 100% of Sparkle

Jack Haddon
February 01, 2024 11:52 AM
Milan, Italy map NEW.jpg

The never-ending story of TIM selling its fixed network to KKR took yet another twist yesterday, as the Italian Government made a bid for 100% of TIM’s infrastructure and connectivity business, Sparkle.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF)’s offer will be effective for 15 days and will be examined by TIM's Board of Directors at a board meeting on February 7th.

TIM revealed the offer also refers to the possibility of negotiating possible adjustments to the contractual terms, in the event TIM retains a minority stake for a certain period of time and supports the implementation of the strategic plan.

KKR were due to submit a new bid for Sparkle by 31st January, as part of its wider plan to acquire TIM’s fixed network.

It had previously submitted a bid for €600 million bid for Sparkle, that was deemed to be too low by TIM. KKR was rumoured to be mulling a bid of between €700 and €800 million, but as of publication no news has been received as to a follow up.

The Italian government gave the wider takeover the bid the green light last month.

It is also partnering with KKR on the deal, and the treasury will be a 20% shareholder alongside the private equity firm if a deal is approved.

Sparkle’s network expands over 600,000km and it also owns subsea landing stations and data centres.

Topics

NewsSubseaInfrastructure and NetworksInvestment & Finance
JH
Jack Haddon
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe