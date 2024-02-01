GICL completes 10,000km rollout of fibre optic cables

This is an important milestone, the company says, that serves to support the Federal Government’s National Broadband Plan targeting 70% broadband penetration in Nigeria by 2025.

IHS Nigeria continues to deploy fibre-to-the-tower (FTTT) to provide increased transmission capacity to help improve the performance of fibre access networks and introduction of next generation technologies such as 5G services.

“Limited metropolitan and long-haul fibre optic networks continue to be an obstacle to the improvement of existing communication services, and the introduction of emerging technologies and digital services in Nigeria,” said Kazeem Oladepo, vice president of GICL.

“Our approach to fibre optic cable deployment concentrates on implementing networks on an open access, shared infrastructure basis, providing robust and scalable fibre pairs and alternate ducts to ensure multiple operators can utilize the infrastructure.

“Through collaborations with multiple stakeholders, including our customers, state and federal agencies, we have achieved a significant volume of fibre optic cable network delivery in under three years.”

By connecting towers, IHS Nigeria is helping bring fibre infrastructure to core metropolitan areas and support the delivery of digital services to homes, corporates and public institutions in partnership with its customers.

In addition to GICL’s fibre optic network, IHS Nigeria has also implemented mobile network coverage in over 580 previously unconnected rural communities in Nigeria through its rural telephony program.

By helping deliver voice and data services to these communities, IHS Nigeria is working to meet MNO’s rollout targets and support the Federal Government’s digital inclusion agenda.